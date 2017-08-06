Chandigarh stalking: Accused granted bail amid high drama at Sector 26 Police Station

Vikas Barala, one of the suspects Vikas Barala, one of the suspects

SECTOR 26 Police Station witnessed a daylong drama involving two stalking accused, police personnel and a bunch of mediapersons.

The stalking accused Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar were granted bail immediately after being arrested on charges of stalking (read Section 354D of IPC) and for drink driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act but police preferred to put them inside the police station claiming that stricter charges could be levelled against them once the statement of the victim was recorded under Section 164 CrPC before a local magistrate.

The sequence of events took a crucial turn when a white Fortuner of BJP spokesman Krishan Dhull, with the party flag flying from its bonnet, entered the police station around 11.45 pm minutes before the arrival of area DSP Satish Kumar, who entered his office around 12 am. The DSP’s office is located inside the premises of PS 26.

“I did not visit the police station. My SUV was with Barala ji’s son. I heard about the arrest of Barala ji’s son along with his friend in a stalking case,” said Dhull.

Police officials, interacting with the media, maintained that the accused would be asked to leave the police station once the statement of the victim was recorded before the local magistrate. Later, police officials, including the DSP and SHO Jaspal Singh, said charges of wrongful restraint were added in the FIR and the accused had left the police station. “The two accused were released on bail in the morning,” said the SHO.

