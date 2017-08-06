Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: They blocked my way, tried to open door of my car, says daughter of IAS officer

The vehicle used by him to ‘chase’ the woman. (Source: Express Photo) The vehicle used by him to ‘chase’ the woman. (Source: Express Photo)

A day after Haryana state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested and released by Chandigarh police for allegedly stalking the daughter of a senior IAS officer, the 29-year old woman recounted her ordeal and thanked police for their prompt action.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the girl said, “They (accused) kept following my car. They tried to block my way and then even tried to open the door of my car.”

Chandigarh police on Friday arrested the two and charged them for wrongful restraint and driving under the influence of alcohol. They was later released on bail.

Speaking to Indian Express, the girl expressed her gratitude to the Chandigarh police. “I am thankful to the Chandigarh police for promptly responding to my call. This could have gone worse.”

Describing Friday night’s incident, she wrote on Facebook, “Was almost kidnapped on a Chandigarh road last night”. “There were 2 guys inside the SUV, and they seemed to really be enjoying harassing a lone girl in the middle of the night.”

Describing her condition, she wrote, “My hands shaking, my back spasming (sic) from fear, half in tears, half bewildered, because I didn’t know if I’d make it home tonight.” She added, “If this is what women deal with in one of the safer cities in the country, where are we going? I find it shocking, that in a place with cameras at every light and cops every 200 metres, these boys thought they could either get into my car, or take me into theirs, just because they’re from an influential background. I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere.”

Speaking to media, DPS Satish Kumar said the accused were let go as the charges against them were bailable. “The accused had purchased two cans of beer and consumed it while driving the Safari that belongs to Vikas’s relative. They kept following the woman and blocked her way several times. The woman called the Police Control Room at about 12.35 am and within 10 minutes, the accused were caught. Later, after receiving a formal complaint, we registered a criminal case against both of them and arrested them. Since the charges against them were bailable, both were released on bail,” the police official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd