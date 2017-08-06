DJ’s night of horror: Stalkers booked for kidnap bid too

The impounded vehicle. (Source: Sahil Walia) The impounded vehicle. (Source: Sahil Walia)

CHANDIGARH POLICE committed a daylong flip-flop while deciding what charges they needed to include in the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint made by the daughter of a senior Haryana IAS officer against two men who stalked her, repeatedly blocked her way and even tried to forcibly open the door of the car she was driving alone.

The 29-yr-old woman, who works as DJ, was returning home alone when she was allegedly stalked. She sought help from the police and eventually both the accused, including Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, were arrested. Vikas’s friend, Ashish Kumar – a resident of Fatehabad who was with him – was also arrested.

Initially, Chandigarh police booked both Vikas and Ashish on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act) and stalking (Section 354D of Indian Penal Code). Later, they got the complainant’s statement recorded under Section 164 CrPC before a judicial magistrate. Subsequently, they added another charge of wrongful restraint (Section 341 IPC) against the two accused.

When DSP Satish Kumar was asked, he said, “The woman’s statements did not attract provisions of attempted kidnapping. Thus, we did not include it in the FIR. However, we are still going to seek a legal opinion on this and decided accordingly. After getting a copy of her statement given under Section 164 CrPC, we have included Section 341 of IPC. Further investigations are on.”

“After the police rescued me and caught both the men, I went to my home in Sector 6, Panchkula. I had already informed my father about the incident. At about 1.30 am, I received a call from the police station asking me to reach there and lodge a formal complaint. My father and I went to the Sector 26 police station and lodged a complaint in writing. It took us about three hours to complete all formalities. There were women police personnel to assist me,” the complainant told Chandigarh Newsline.

After the police detained Vikas and his friend Ashish, it did not take long for them to realise Vikas Barala’s identity. Within moments of the accused being brought to the police station, some BJP activists arrived and even tried to influence the police investigation.

The complainant reiterated that it was on two occasions during the chase when the accused Vikas, who was driving the Tata Safari Storme, blocked her way with his SUV and Ashish, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, got out and forcibly tried to open his car door.”

“There could have been only two reasons to do so. Either they were wanting to abduct me or gain access to my vehicle and forcibly enter the car. I had also identified both the accused later at the police station. The police were quite responsive to my phone call and promptly nabbed both of them. As far as the investigation part is concerned, it is up to them what sections legally they put in the FIR. I am not aware of the legal part of the investigations. But my sole concern is that both the accused should be punished,” the complainant told Chandigarh Newsline.

She added, “I am actually surprised that in a place like Chandigarh also, women are not that safe. I suggest that women who have to commute during odd hours must carry some kind of a self-defence equipment to protect themselves from such situations.”

