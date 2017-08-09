Chandigarh stalking case: Accused refused to give blood samples, refusal will be held against them, says police

Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala refused to accept the notice therefore we have pasted the notice on the wall of his residence, said T Luthra, Chandigarh IG. (Source: ANI) Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala refused to accept the notice therefore we have pasted the notice on the wall of his residence, said T Luthra, Chandigarh IG. (Source: ANI)

Even as the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday issued summons to BJP state chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas, the prime accused in the stalking case, Chandigarh DGP Tejinder Luthra said additional evidence is welcome but the police have sufficient CCTV footage. In a statement to news agency ANI, Luthra said, “Everything under the sun will be done to ensure justice. Accused refused to give their blood and urine samples. Such refusal will be held against them in the investigation and trial.”

Luthra went on to add that Vikas Barala refused to accept the notice therefore police have pasted the notice on the wall of his residence. Vikas Barala is due to appear before police today for further investigation. He has been asked to appear at sharp 11 am. Vikas, the son of BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala, and his friend, Ashish Kumar, have been accused of stalking and chasing 29-year-old Varnika Kundu in an attempt to kidnap her. Varnika, daughter of senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer V S Kundu, alleged she was chased for approximately 30 minutes by the accused on Friday night. The duo was arrested and booked under section 354 D (stalking) of the IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) but were later granted bail. Also Read: Varnika like my daughter, action should be taken to ensure justice for her, says Subhash Barala

Meanwhile, Varnika’s father Virender Kundu told the Indian Express on Tuesday that he reportedly received multiple calls from Haryana BJP chief Subhas Barala but did not take any of his calls. “I don’t have his number on my phone, but I knew it was him through Truecaller (app). I did not take any of his calls because I knew what he was going to say,” said Kundu.

Kundu said he was prepared to face repercussions on his career. “Till the time the BJP is in power, they will not forget. This action by me will be taken as an act against the party… I have told my daughters to be careful when they go out… Someone could even slip a drug packet into their purse just to trap them,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP’s Subhash Barala said Varnika Kundu was “like my daughter”. Barala had maintained silence since the alleged incident Friday night. In a statement to the media, the Subhash Barala had said: “BJP supports women’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter,” said Barala. “Action is being taken in the case as per law and action should be taken against Vikas and Ashish as per rules to ensure justice for Varnika.”

The Opposition is also cornering the state and central government for allegedly trying to influence the investigation. They have also raised demands for the resignation of Subhash Barala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd