Chandigarh stalking case: We’re there for Varnika if she needs help, says Kundu khap

IT IS a ‘family’ of lakhs of people spread in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They all call themselves “brothers and sisters”. And Varnika Kundu, on whose complaint the Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, were arrested, is one of them. “She is the daughter of Kundus,” says Virender Singh Kundu, acting president of Kundu khap, headquartered in this village.

Two days ago, Kundu khap members had blocked National Highway-71 demanding the arrest of Vikas Barala. “We are pleased that Vikas and his accomplice have been arrested. We are there for Varnika if she needs our help in her fight for justice. We can approach other Jat khaps also,” says Virender Singh. Varnika’s IAS father, V S Kundu, belongs to Shahpur village of Panipat district, where six villages are dominated by Kundu gotra.

“A delegation from these villages had come to me to offer support. They had asked me what they should do. I suggested to them that there was no need to do anything,” says Kundu, who is Additional Chief Secretary (tourism) in the Haryana government. Kundu’s father Krishan Singh Kundu, a lawyer, had shifted to Chandigarh in 1967. “My father was the first graduate of our village,” said Kundu, who has two sisters.

The anger against the incident is evident in the village. “Ek taraf to Beti Bachao ka nara deve se aur dusari taraf yo hal se (They give slogan of Beti Bachao but on the other hand, this is the reality,” said Murti Devi, 55, wife of a retired Army Captain, Jagbir Singh. “To express our anger, we burnt an effigy of Subhash Barala after the stalking incident and we had warned that we would block roads if the accused were not arrested soon. It was not the fight of Kundus alone but of “36 biradaris”, said Ram Mehar Kundu, a farmer, in Shahpur village.

But the arrests have calmed tempers. Captain Jagbir Singh (retd) said, “We are satisfied that the accused have been arrested and appropriate sections of the IPC have been added against them.” In Haryana, according to the Kundu khap president, Kundus have a significant presence in more than 80 villages of Haryana, of which a few dozen are called ‘Kundu villages’.

