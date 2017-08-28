Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend file bail blea

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were sent to judicial custody till August.(Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were sent to judicial custody till August.(Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar filed bail application in the Chandigarh district court on Monday. The decision on the bail plea is likely tomorrow. Vikas and Ashish are facing charges of stalking, wrongful restraint and abduction attempt on a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu,who is the daughter of Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu. The incident happened on the night of August 4.

Chandigarh Police’s reply on the bail application was sought by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh. However, citing law and order tension because of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Chandigarh Police sought time till tomorrow.

Once Chandigarh Police submits its reply tomorrow, the court shall decide tomorrow whether to allow bail to Vikas and Ashish or deny it.

