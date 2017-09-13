Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala denied bail

The court said many women go through a painful experience in public spaces and their protection is of extreme importance for a civilised society. The court said many women go through a painful experience in public spaces and their protection is of extreme importance for a civilised society.

OBSERVING THAT the petitioner behaved “like a roadside Romeo” and that it was “not a case where benefit of bail should be given,” a court Wednesday rejected the bail application moved by Vikas Barala in a stalking case.

The plea was rejected by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma.

The court said many women go through a painful experience in public spaces and their protection is of extreme importance for a civilised society. “The allegations show the manner in which the offences have been committed, which itself dis-entitles the petitioner the concession of bail,” read the court order.

Vikas and his friend Ashish are accused of stalking, wrongful restraint and attempting to abduct Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu’s daughter, Varnika Kundu. Another bail plea by Vikas had been rejected last month by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh.

