Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: Victim’s father VS Kundu recounts ‘stormy emotional journey’ that led to arrest

Varnika Kundu with her father Virender Singh Kundu in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo) Varnika Kundu with her father Virender Singh Kundu in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Senior Haryana IAS officer Virender Kundu, whose daughter alleged she was chased and stalked in a kidnapping bid by state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas, took to Facebook on Friday to recount the “stormy emotional journey” that resulted in the arrest of Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar. The two accused in the case were sent to police custody for two days on Thursday and will again be produced in court on August 12. Virender added that Varnika reacted to the news saying, “Now I feel like I can eat. They have been arrested.”

“Within six days after the incident, our lives are changed in many ways. A stormy emotional journey that already feels epical. From the trauma of the actual incident, to the frustration and anxiety of engaging with the law enforcement agencies, the trepidation as the scenes unfolded, alternating states of anger and fear and hope, on to a rising sense of euphoria as the deluge of support and avowals of solidarity poured in from all corners of the country and the world,” Virender wrote on Facebook. Expressing gratitude for the support, he said “our bruised hearts were not only soothed, they swelled. With hope, and warmth, and love.” Also read: Haryana BJP president’s son Vikas Barala sent to two-day police custody. Click here.

Calling the arrests “small, but so significant”, he added that “seeing the once beastly hyena faces cowering and hiding into sweaty armpits of cops felt amazingly good.” Virender said the war is not over, and there’s a long way to go. However, he added, “We did let our hair loose after so many days of intense activity which had kept our minds occupied.”

“A lot of coping and healing still has to happen, I realized. A lot of hurt and pain yet to be felt. The heart, however, is warm, and glowing, with the love and support received,” Virender said, in a post on Facebook.

