Chandigarh Stalking Case: Varnika should be honoured, demands Congress

Ranjeeta Mehta, senior vice-president of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress said that Varnika Kundu(above) has set an example for every girl not to keep mum and speak up against the crime. Ranjeeta Mehta, senior vice-president of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress said that Varnika Kundu(above) has set an example for every girl not to keep mum and speak up against the crime.

A DAY after the UT Police decided to honour six PCR policemen on Independence Day who acted swiftly on Varnika Kundu’s complaint and nabbed the two men allegedly stalking her and trying to abduct the girl, Congress has demanded that the victim, who set a precedent and showed courage to stand up against the crime, should also be honoured.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “While the first responders were doing their duty as mandated by the law, the person who showed real courage was that young woman. She should be honoured, too.” Ranjeeta Mehta, senior vice-president of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, said, “Only because those against whom the girl stood up is the son of Haryana BJP chief and his friend, the BJP government has forgotten to honour the girl. She is the one who has actually set an example for every girl not to keep mum and speak up against the crime.”

She added, “Had the surname of the men been Gandhi or Hooda, BJP’s tone would have been totally different. If a woman gets snatchers arrested, she gets a reward…. But a woman stood up against powerful men, digested all her character assassination done by the party supporters and what not, she is not being honoured. Did any BJP leader go and even meet the girl also.”

While senior officers in the UT Administration cited jurisdiction issue, stating that she wasn’t a resident of Chandigarh and Haryana should felicitate, Haryana government kept mum. UT officials said that as per rule, a Chandigarh resident is honoured and Haryana should felicitate her.

