Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika not at fault, says Haryana BJP MLA

Lauding the courage of Varnika Kundu, Prem Lata said, “She was returning home after work. She was not at fault and succeeded in saving herself… otherwise anything could have happened. It’s in our interest that girls get maximum freedom. Then such incidents will not occur.” (Photo: PTI) Lauding the courage of Varnika Kundu, Prem Lata said, “She was returning home after work. She was not at fault and succeeded in saving herself… otherwise anything could have happened. It’s in our interest that girls get maximum freedom. Then such incidents will not occur.” (Photo: PTI)

FOR THE first time after the alleged stalking incident in Chandigarh involving Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, a BJP MLA from the state has come out in support of the victim, Varnika Kundu.

MLA from Uchana Kalan constituency of Jind district, Prem Lata, wife of Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh, said on Saturday, “There was no fault on the part of girl and the blame lies on those who chased her.” The BJP has 47 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly.

The MLA was speaking at Rohtak after a function organised to unveil a 63-ft-tall metal statue of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram at his birthplace Garhi Sampla village in the district. Birender Singh, grandson of Chhotu Ram, also spoke at the function. Lata made a reference to a recent Bollywood movie, Pink, while talking about the alleged stalking incident. She said, “The incident is reminiscent of the storyline of Pink, which is based on three women in Delhi.”

Lauding the courage of Varnika Kundu, Prem Lata said, “She was returning home after work. She was not at fault and succeeded in saving herself… otherwise anything could have happened. It’s in our interest that girls get maximum freedom. Then such incidents will not occur.” She added that the law would take a call on the punishment of the accused. Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking Varnika, daughter of senior IAS officer VS Kundu, on the intervening night of August 4-5.

The incident had prompted widespread outrage but the Haryana unit of the BJP had stood by its state president Subhash Barala, saying he was not at fault in the matter. However, BJP MP Rajkumar Saini had said Subhash Barala should resign from the party post on moral grounds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App