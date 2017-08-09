Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: Varnika like my daughter, action should be taken, says Barala

Members of Kundu khap protest on NH 71 in Rohtak on Tuesday. Express Members of Kundu khap protest on NH 71 in Rohtak on Tuesday. Express

BJP’S HARYANA unit president Subhash Barala said Tuesday that Varnika Kundu, the woman who has alleged that Barala’s son Vikas Barala had ‘stalked’ her, was “like my daughter.” Barala had maintained silence since the alleged incident Friday night.

“BJP supports women’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter,” said Barala. “Action is being taken in the case as per law and action should be taken against Vikas and Ashish as per rules to ensure justice for Vernika,” added the BJP leader. Vikas Barala and Ashish were arrested in Chandigarh Friday night. Varnika Kundu is the daughter of senior IAS officer V S Kundu.

Barala said, “In this case, there is no pressure on anybody from my side or the BJP. This can be corroborated from the statements of Varnika and her family.”

Later, other ministers of the state Cabinet, such as Ram Bilas Sharma and Krishan Kumar Bedi, spoke on the issue. “We don’t have any intention to intervene,” said Bedi after an informal meeting of the Cabinet Tuesday. Sharma said, “For the Haryana government, both (Vikas and Varnika) are our children. Varnika is our daughter and our blessings are with her.”

Meanwhile, protests against the alleged incident continued in several parts of the state Tuesday. Women members of Indian National Lok Dal and All Indian Democratic Women Association staged protests in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

President of All India Mahila Congress, Shobha Oza, sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for the victim.

