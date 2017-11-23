Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika Kundu records statement in court, defence seeks call records of night of incident

In this photo shot on August 07, Varnika Kundu is seen with her father Varinder Singh Kundu at Panchkula near Chandigarh. (PTI Photo/Files) In this photo shot on August 07, Varnika Kundu is seen with her father Varinder Singh Kundu at Panchkula near Chandigarh. (PTI Photo/Files)

“Only with the idea if I would have been kidnapped, then there was someone who had been knowing it,” stated Varnika Kundu, the daughter of a Haryana IAS officer and victim of stalking, who recorded her statements in court during the trial proceedings of the case on Wednesday.

Besides expressing her agony due to the incident, she also identified both the accused, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish, in court and mentioned that the two were bent on kidnappng her. However, she was saved as police arrived in the nick of time.

Kundu further stated that to be safe, while she was being stalked, she had narrated the incident side by side to her friend-cum-business associate Anubhav Gorang on her cellphone. While mentioning the crime scene during her statements, Kundu said as she left the Sector 8 market, she was already talking to Anubhav on cellphone via aux cable and as she reached near the Sector 7 KBDAV school roundabout, she saw a car stalking her in the rear view mirror. As the car continued to chase, a scared Kundu informed Anubhav that she was being stalked and if she gets kidnapped, then he should at least know about it.

Kundu stated that she had explained everything to Anubhav like the registration number of the car chasing her vehicle, its make, colour and from where it started the chase. When she reached the grain market roundabout, she disconnected Anubhav’s call and called police on 100 and till the Transport Lightpoint, she gave details to the latter about being stalked.

The police official on 100 asked her to stop the car. But Kundu refused and told the policeman that it was not possible at that time.

Meanwhile, the counsel for defence, Rabindra Pandit, has sought Kundu’s call details on the day of the incident to confirm whether she was actually talking to his mentioned friend Anubhav or not. The court, after hearing the arguments, has scheduled December 6 for the next hearing. Meanwhile, for orders on the revision petition of Vikas on the charges framed against him, the court has scheduled December 5 for hearing.

The court has already framed charges under sections of stalking (354 d), wrongful restraint (341) and abduction attempt (365). The chargesheet mentions around 48 pieces of evidence, including Varnika Kundu and her father, V S Kundu, as prime witnesses.

In the chargesheet, the police have also included the CCTV (closed-circuit television camera) footage of all the routes where the accused were seen during the incident. Besides, the hospital staff, which conducted the medical test of the accused, is also on the police witness list.

Vikas and Ashish are in judicial custody and their bail pleas have been rejected.

