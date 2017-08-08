Chandigarh ‘Stalking’ case: Subhash Barala won’t resign, says Haryana BJP minister

BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala. File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala. File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh

WITH THE Centre as well as the Haryana governments facing criticism for the alleged conspiracy to “hush up” an alleged stalking case against the son of the BJP’s chief in the state, the party Monday categorically said party leader Subhash Barala would not resign from his post. “He has not resigned and he will not resign,” BJP general secretary in-charge of Haryana, Anil Jain, told The Indian Express. Asked whether the central leadership had asked Barala to resign, Jain asked: “Why should he resign?” Barala came under fire following the charges against his son Vikas, who had been arrested along with his friend Ashish Kumar, for allegedly stalking the daughter of a senior state IAS officer. They were later released on bail.

“The incident did not even take place in Haryana. It took place in Chandigarh, which is a Union Territory. The police is investigating the case. The law will take its course,” Jain added. BJP MP Anurag Thakur condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the eve teasing & stalking incident that has taken place. Men must learn to respect women & thr individual space… Instead of questioning the girl why she ws out at 12.30am,we must question those individuals & thr mindset tht leads to such harassment,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, to voice resentment against the incident of stalking, protests were staged in many parts of Haryana Monday. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar, who also met the family of the victim, alleged that the BJP government, which had given the slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, was now trying to save an accused who is facing serious charges. Women activists, on the call of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), burnt effigy of Barala in several parts of the state. They will also stage a protest at Chandigarh on Tuesday on the issue.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana’s Labour Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “The opposition in Haryana, including Congress and INLD, doesn’t have any issue these days, so that’s why they are trying to misguide the public,” alleged Nayab Singh.

“Subhash Barala has no taint during his political career. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken as per its outcome,” he added.

Nayab Singh also took on party MP from Kurukshetra Rajkumar Saini for seeking the resignation of Barala on moral grounds. In support of his demand, Rajkumar had given the example of the then Haryana Power Minister Venod Sharma, who had given resignation in 2006 when name of Sharma’s son had cropped up in the infamous Jessica Lal murder case.

Referring to the statement of Rajkumar Saini, Nayab Singh said, “The politics by misguiding the public is not good thing. He (Rajkumar Saini) should exercise restraint and if he wants to raise something then he should say the same on the party platform.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App