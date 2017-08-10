Chandigarh stalking case: Policemen did not insist on taking blood, urine samples of accused, say doctors

Vikas Barala being taken for medical examination at GMSH in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Vikas Barala being taken for medical examination at GMSH in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Chandigarh Police personnel who brought the Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala and his friend for medical examination to a Chandigarh hospital last week, didn’t insist that doctors should take blood and urine samples after the duo refused to give their consent for the samples. On early Saturday morning, Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were detained by the police for allegedly stalking a Haryana-cadre IAS officer’s daughter who was travelling back home in her car. The police have already said that the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

Medical staff at the Civil Hospital, Manimajra, where the duo were examined, told Chandigarh Newsline that the accused refused to give their consent for blood and urine samples and the accompanying cops, too, didn’t insist on the samples. “We have to seek consent of the person before we take samples of urine and blood in this type of a case. If the person doesn’t allow, we can’t take samples,” said a doctor at the hospital.

The doctor added, “After the two persons didn’t provide their samples, a medical report was prepared by the doctors on duty. It was also signed by the police official. It has been mentioned in the report that both of them refused to give their samples.”

However, a doctor from the same hospital, who examined the two accused, maintained that had the police insisted that the doctors should take samples, they would have done it. “The police brought them to the hospital. It was their duty to see how important the case was and whether it was required to take the blood samples. The samples would have helped the police know the content of alcohol the accused had consumed,” the doctor said. He added that even in the medical examination request made to the hospital, the police did not say that urine and blood samples of the accused should be taken.

Legal experts believe that a complete examination report would have helped the police make a strong case against the accused.

DGP Tajinder Luthra on Wednesday morning said that Barala and Kumar’s “refusal to give their blood and urine samples will be held against them in the investigation and trial”.

While Luthra was not available for comment, UT SSP Eish Singhal didn’t respond to phone calls.

On Wednesday evening, the UT Police took the two accused to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Chandigarh for a medical examination. “The doctors took urine and blood samples of the two persons on the request of the police. A complete medical examination was conducted at the hospital,” said a doctor.

