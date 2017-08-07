Chandigarh stalking case: Police should have played more than JUST role, says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi added that the accused should have been sent for a medical check and the rest would have fallen in place. Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi added that the accused should have been sent for a medical check and the rest would have fallen in place.

Former IPS officer and Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi believes that the accused in the Chandigarh stalking case should not have been let out on bail without due verification and interrogation. Reacting to the incident in a social media post, Bedi wrote,”His (accused) custody ought to have been sought to verify the allegation.”

Hitting out at the police for not taking up the matter seriously, Bedi wrote, “Police would have played a more JUST role in a sensitive crime as of stalking and alleged attempt to kidnap”. She added that the accused should have been sent for a medical check and the rest would have fallen in place.

An IAS officer’s daughter had accused Haryana BJP chief’s son of stalking her at midnight in Chandigarh. Three days after the 29-year-old was chased through the streets of Chandigarh on her way home late on Friday night, the high profile incident involving the daughter of a bureaucrat and the son of a politician led to a political slugfest and put the issue of stalking in the crosshairs of national attention.

My response to Varnika’s case of Stalking in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/Y2Y19ckk8D — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 7, 2017

While Haryana’s opposition Congress accused the Centre and the BJP of “conspiring to hush up” the case against the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said he would file a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a court-monitored CBI probe.

As the controversy swirled, highlighting the vulnerability of women even in public spaces, the woman at the centre of it all said she was grateful for all the support. “… I have the power of people behind me, never before in my life have I felt so much support,” said the DJ by

profession.

