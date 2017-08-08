Chandigarh stalking case: Mayawati questions silence of senior BJP leaders

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the silence of top leaders of the BJP over alleged stalking of a young woman by Haryana party chief’s son and his friend and demanded their immediate arrest. She also accused the BJP for trying to hush up the matter and asked if the law was not applicable to the BJP, “Why this double standard?,” Mayawati questioned.

“It is a matter of grave concern that senior BJP leaders are not only silent on the issue but also trying to hush up the matter. Where are the leaders who had raised the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao’?,” she said in a statement in Lucknow. Mayawati demanded to invoke kidnapping charges against the accused and their immediate arrest. She also called for strict action in cases of atrocity and exploitation of women.

The BSP chief alleged that in BJP ruled states, there was no rule of law in cases of atrocities and crimes against women, specially in Haryana. “The manner in which the accused, Vikas Barala, is being defended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resulted in invoking very weak sections against him and he was let off from the police station itself,” Mayawati said, adding that under such circumstances, the people’s anger are fully justified.

“Is the law of the land not be applicable to the BJP people? The recent Haryana incident has proved that beti bachao, love jihad, women’s safety, gau raksha and anti-romeo are mere slogans for them (the BJP) to woo voters for gaining power,” she alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App