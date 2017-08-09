Chandigarh stalking case live updates: Vikas reaches police station, Subhash Barala says law should take its course

Chandigarh stalking case live updates: BJP’S Haryana unit president Subhash Barala said police should take appropriate action against his son. (File Photo) Chandigarh stalking case live updates: BJP’S Haryana unit president Subhash Barala said police should take appropriate action against his son. (File Photo)

The main accused in the Chandigarh stalking case, Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, appeared before the police on Wednesday amid tight security. Vikas is accused of stalking and attempting to abduct a senior IAS officer’s daughter, Varnika Kundu. Addressing a press conference minutes before his son was to meet the police, Subhash told reporters that police should take appropriate action against Vikas if he is named in the FIR.

“If my son is named in this FIR, then the law should take its course. I say that the police should take appropriate action,” he said. After speaking to the press for a few minutes, he left the conference to speak to his son.

3.00 pm: While addressing the press, Subhash had said he had summoned his son, Vikas, to Chandigarh on learning that he had been summoned by the police in relation to the case.

2.50 pm: Addressing the press, Subhash Barala says Varnika is like a daughter to him. He adds that the police investigation into allegations against his son have not been influenced. “If my son is named in this FIR, then the law should take its course. I say that the police should take appropriate action,” he tells reporters.

