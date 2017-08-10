Chandigarh stalking case: Khap leaders come out in Varnika’s support, but no stir on cards

Co-accused Ashish (centre) being taken for a medical examination at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday (left) (Expres photo by Jaipal Singh). Vikas Barala (blue shirt) being taken for a medical examination in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Co-accused Ashish (centre) being taken for a medical examination at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday (left) (Expres photo by Jaipal Singh). Vikas Barala (blue shirt) being taken for a medical examination in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Even as members of Kundu khap came in support of Varnika Kundu and blocked the Rohtak-Jind highway near Titoli village Tuesday, other khap outfits are not planning any major protests over the alleged stalking incident. Though most of the khap leaders in Haryana appeared to be in support of Kundu, however, they have not hinted on taking any action yet.

Few khap leaders whom The Indian Express contacted even chose to remain silent. “We are with Kundu khap in this matter. We will support them, if they plan any stir. It appears that the slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ has turned into ‘Beti Uthao’ (kidnap the daughters),” said Om Prakash Dhankar, president of Dhankar Khap. He said that action should be taken against Vikas Barala and his father Subhash Barala should resign. However, unlike Dhankar, Dahiya khap president, Surender Dahiya said that Subhash Barala is not responsible for the incident. “We don’t see any role of the khaps in the matter as of now. But we feel that action should be taken if a crime has taken place. However, we don’t feel that Subhash Barala is responsible for the incident.”

Echoing similar views as Dahiya, “Dada” Baljeet Singh Malik, president of Malik khap, said, “The khaps won’t intervene into the matter. Barala has a good image in the society and we are satisfied with his conduct in the whole episode.”

