Chandigarh stalking case: ‘If situation was reverse, none would ask IAS officer to resign’

Barely a week after the Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking and attempting to abduct an IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said “politics is being done” on the issue. He added that if the situation was “vice versa” and the accused was the son of an IAS officer, “none of us would be demanding the resignation of the IAS officer”.

Khattar was speaking at a press conference here. In response to a question on the resignation of Vikas’s father Subhash Barala, Khattar said, “A lot of politics is being done on these topics. These topics should not be taken in a political manner.” Condemning the incident, Khattar said, “But the person with whom this topic is connected has already been arrested… the law will do its work.”

He added, “I will ask you one question, if this topic was vice versa, the girl was the daughter of a political leader and the boy the son of an IAS officer, then none of us would be demanding resignation of the IAS officer).” The case had triggered calls for resignation of Subhash Barala.

