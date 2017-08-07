Chandigarh stalking case: Haryana chief Subhash Barala will not resign, says BJP

BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala will not resign from his post following allegations of his son Vikas’s involvement in a stalking and attempt to kidnap case, the BJP has said. “Subhash Barala hasn’t resigned and he will not resign. Let law take its own course,” Anil Jain told The Indian Express. Jain is the party’s national general secretary and also the Haryana in-charge.

Vikas and his friend Ashish allegedly followed a woman, the daughter of a senior IAS officer, on the midnight of August 4, and repeatedly attempted to stop her car. The woman called the Chandigarh Police and a PCR van later apprehended the two accused. According to the medical examination report, both the accused were under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and Ashish under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of complaint filed by the woman. They were released on bail the same day.

Opposition parties have been demanding that the party sack its state chief following the incident. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that that the Chandigarh administration and Chandigarh Police were directly controlled by the Home Ministry and that the BJP, in order to protect its leader and his son, was attempting to cover up the issue.

“The accused followed the victim for seven kilometers and tried to block her way. They even tried to break into her car. Does this not fall under the case of kidnapping and abduction? Does this not prove that the difference in the statement of the Chandigarh Police shows the dictates of BJP?” Surjewala said.

“Investigative officer Satish Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) East Chandigarh, himself has said in a press conference that this is a case of kidnapping and outraging the modesty of a woman. He also said that these offences are non-bailable. This meeting took place at 2:30 pm. But at 5 pm there was another press conference by Kumar, and there he termed the matter as stalking and wrongful restrain,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said.

