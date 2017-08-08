Chandigarh stalking case: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala says action should be taken against his son as per rules

BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. (File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh) BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. (File/Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala on Tuesday said that Varnika Kundu, the woman who has accused Barala’s son Vikas Barala of stalking, was like his daughter. “BJP is supporter of women’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter,” said Barala.

“The action is being taken in the case of Varnika Kundu as per law and the action should be taken against Vikas and Ashish as per rules to ensure justice to Varnika,” added the BJP leader.

Vikas Barala and Ashish were arrested under the charges of stalking in Chandigarh on Friday night. Kundu is the daughter of senior IAS officer VS Kundu.

Barala said, “In this case, there is no pressure on anybody from my side or the BJP.” He said that this thing could be corroborated from the statements of Varnika and her family.

