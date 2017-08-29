Only in Express
Chandigarh stalking case: Court denies bail to Vikas Baral, his friend

Vikas and Ashish were booked for stalking, wrongful restraint and abjuction attempt on a a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu, who is the daughter of Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu.

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala’s son Vikas Baral and his friend Ashish Kumar in connection with a stalking.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh denied bail after seeking Chandigarh Police’s reply on the bail application.

More details are awaited

