Chandigarh stalking case: Court denies bail to Vikas Baral, his friend

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar (file photo/ Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar (file photo/ Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala’s son Vikas Baral and his friend Ashish Kumar in connection with a stalking.

Vikas and Ashish were booked for stalking, wrongful restraint and abjuction attempt on a a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu, who is the daughter of Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh denied bail after seeking Chandigarh Police’s reply on the bail application.

More details are awaited

