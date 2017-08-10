Chandigarh stalking case: Cops should have added these charges on day one, advocate says

Vikas Barala being taken by police. (Express photo) Vikas Barala being taken by police. (Express photo)

How to botch an investigation? Ask Chandigarh police. Since Day One, the role of Chandigarh Police has been under the scanner in the high-profile stalking case involving the daughter of a senior IAS officer of Haryana and the son of Haryana BJP chief. From not slapping charges of abduction bid in the FIR despite the fact that the victim had stated in her complaint that the accused made abduction bid on her to not making the criminal dossier of both the accused, Chandigarh Police has committed repeated blunders in this case.

Advocate Rakesh Ahuja said, “Today’s decision to include abduction bid in the FIR against Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar is only a face-saving exercise of Chandigarh police. Police should have filed the FIR under these specific charges on Day One.”

Moreover, Chandigarh Police understands the need to collect CCTV footage related to the crime only when reports appeared in the media that most of the cameras installed on Madhya Marg, where the crime took place, had not been functioning. Later, police collected footage from five cameras that had been installed by private individuals.

Sources said till August 9, Chandigarh Police did not have the picture and dossier of either of the accused and the two were released without taking their fingerprints and pictures from Sector 26 Police Station on August 5. Later, it also came to light that the police did not collect the blood and urine samples of the accused Vikas and Ashish as the two had categorically refused to give their samples at Civil Hospital, Manimajra.

