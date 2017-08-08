Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alleges cover-up

Condemning the stalking incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said no one should be protected. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh/File) Condemning the stalking incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said no one should be protected. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh/File)

A day after stating that charges should not be diluted against Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend for allegedly stalking a senior IAS officer’s daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday alleged a cover-up in the case. On Saturday, 29-year-old Varnika Kundu, the daughter of V S Kundu, had alleged that the two accused stalked and chased her in an abduction bid.

“This was wrong. No one should be protected. There’s certainly covering up,” Amarinder was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) were arrested and booked under bailable sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act last week and released on bail within hours. The Chandigarh police has refused to charge the duo for attempting to kidnap the victim. Speaking to reporters on Monday, UT Senior Superintendent of Police Eish Singhal made it clear that the police was not in any hurry to include the charge in the FIR. Read more here.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the police confirmed to The Indian Express that they had obtained CCTV footage of the “victim being chased by the accused.” DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra said, “We have procured footage establishing that the victim was being chased by accused in a Tata Safari. I cannot divulge the source of footage… these are either the police’s CCTV cameras or those privately installed.” His statement came after the administration had faced criticism after revealing that the camera’s installed by the police could not be retrieved as they were “non-functional”. Also read: Have CCTV footage of accused chasing victim, say police. Click here.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd