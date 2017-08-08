Chandigarh Stalking Case: ‘Barala won’t step down’

BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. (File Photo) BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

Haryana BJP Monday said that the party’s state unit chief Subhash Barala, whose son Vikas is the accused in the Chandigarh stalking case, will not quit. “He has not resigned, and he will not resign,” BJP general secretary in charge of Haryana Anil Jain said on Monday. About reports that the party’s central leadership has asked Barala to step down, Jain said, “Why should he resign?” He added, “The incident did not even take place in Haryana — it took place in Chandigarh, which is a Union Territory. The police are investigating (and) law will take its own course.”

This came on a day a tweet from BJP spokesperson Shaina NC’s handle had a photograph of the victim and her friends with the comment, “So called victim Beti wth Vikas Barala”, indicating that the victim apparently knew the accused. The tweet also stated Vikas Barala should get justice. She later tweeted that her account had been hacked. The tweet, too, was deleted.

