Chandigarh stalking case: After police issues summons, Haryana BJP chief says son Vikas Barala will cooperate in probe

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said on Wednesday his son Vikas Barala, who is one of the two accused in the Chandigarh stalking case, would cooperate in the investigation and has already left for Chandigarh. “We respect the law. Vikas has cooperated in the probe earlier as well,” he told media. The reaction came after Chandigarh police issued summons to the accused Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar to join the investigation.
Chandigarh police pasted separate copies of the summons outside the Chandigarh Sector 7 house of the state BJP chief and at his native house in Tohana, Fatehabad district. Police officials said the summons was slapped after family members of Vikas Barala refused to accept the it. DGP Tajender Singh Luthra told The Indian Express: “The notice was also issued to Ashish Kumar, friend of Vikas, and he accepted the notice and agreed to join the police probe.”
The move came after over hundred supporters of Chandigarh Congress party staged a protest at Chandigarh Sector 26 police station against police authorities, demanding the arrest of Vikas Barala.
Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter, was allegedly chased by Vikas and Ashish Kumar, for over seven kilometres on Friday night. Varnika was rescued by a PCR van that intercepted the two men in their car. After she drove back to her home, she and her father went to the police station to file their complaint. Varnika has also accused the duo of attempting to abduct her. On Monday, police confirmed that CCTV footage shows the “victim being chased by the accused”. Read | Chandigarh stalking case: Subhash Barala kept calling, I didn’t take his calls, says father
- Aug 9, 2017 at 2:41 pmMy message to father of Varnika Kundu, BJP will reach out to you. It is not whether they come for solace or not but it is important that they will go by the law. Law is the healer not a human being. Judge is your honest and true friend, no one else is. Have faith. An individual cannot define the party, a deed of someone cannot be ascribed to everyone. Learn to accept that the criminals will not be spared at any cost, everyone is watching, this will move swift. Legal process is a painful one. Some of the strongest supporters of the BJP are with you, Subramaniam Swamy is planning to file a PIL against the Police. Congress behaves like China, it is only trying to be friends with you because of BJP, just like China friends Pakistan because of India. No one has endorsed the crime, no one has not realized your pain. Even the father of the culprit has acknowledged it, unlike Congress leaders who had killed someone and fought case for 20 years.Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 2:36 pmThe son will cooperate with police only after he is fully tutored by senior lawyers and a word from the powers that be that he will come out unscathed after the interrogation.Reply
