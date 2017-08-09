Chandigarh stalking case: After police issues summons, Haryana BJP chief says son Vikas Barala will cooperate in probe

Chandigarh police pasted separate copies of the summons outside the Chandigarh Sector 7 house of the state BJP chief and at his native house in Tohana, Fatehabad district. (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Chandigarh police pasted separate copies of the summons outside the Chandigarh Sector 7 house of the state BJP chief and at his native house in Tohana, Fatehabad district. (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said on Wednesday his son Vikas Barala, who is one of the two accused in the Chandigarh stalking case, would cooperate in the investigation and has already left for Chandigarh. “We respect the law. Vikas has cooperated in the probe earlier as well,” he told media. The reaction came after Chandigarh police issued summons to the accused Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar to join the investigation.

Chandigarh police pasted separate copies of the summons outside the Chandigarh Sector 7 house of the state BJP chief and at his native house in Tohana, Fatehabad district. Police officials said the summons was slapped after family members of Vikas Barala refused to accept the it. DGP Tajender Singh Luthra told The Indian Express: “The notice was also issued to Ashish Kumar, friend of Vikas, and he accepted the notice and agreed to join the police probe.”

The move came after over hundred supporters of Chandigarh Congress party staged a protest at Chandigarh Sector 26 police station against police authorities, demanding the arrest of Vikas Barala.

Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter, was allegedly chased by Vikas and Ashish Kumar, for over seven kilometres on Friday night. Varnika was rescued by a PCR van that intercepted the two men in their car. After she drove back to her home, she and her father went to the police station to file their complaint. Varnika has also accused the duo of attempting to abduct her. On Monday, police confirmed that CCTV footage shows the “victim being chased by the accused”. Read | Chandigarh stalking case: Subhash Barala kept calling, I didn’t take his calls, says father

