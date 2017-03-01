Protest rally of Haryana Asha, midday meal workers leads to jams

Policewomen stationed at the protest by Asha workers of Haryana at the Chandigarh-Panchkula Border near Manimajra on Tuesday; the traffic Jam on Chandigarh-Panchkula road during the protest. Kamleshwar Singh Policewomen stationed at the protest by Asha workers of Haryana at the Chandigarh-Panchkula Border near Manimajra on Tuesday; the traffic Jam on Chandigarh-Panchkula road during the protest. Kamleshwar Singh

HUNDREDS OF Asha and midday meal workers on Tuesday organised a protest rally to press for their demands. The workers were stopped at Panchkula-Chandigarh border and were not allowed to enter Chandigarh. Police personnel resorted to lathicharge on Tuesday afternoon to disperse the protesting workers.

The protest march triggered huge traffic jams near the housing board as the police diverted the traffic due to the barricading which was done to prevent the protesting workers from marching towards the Haryana Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh where the Assembly session is on.

Since Tuesday morning, a number of Chandigarh and Haryana police personnel had been deployed near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. In the afternoon when hundreds of workers tried to enter into Chandigarh, the police didn’t allow them. The traffic was diverted in the afternoon and no vehicle was allowed to enter into Panchkula through the Housing Board chowk.

Members of Asha Workers’ Association, Haryana, said that the workers had come from different parts of the state. “Our main demand is that all the workers should be included in the Pay Commission which the government is announcing,” said Suneeta Rani, treasurer, Asha Workers Association, Haryana. She alleged the police used force against the women workers during the protests.

Later, representatives of the association met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who assured them that their demands would be met. “He assured that genuine demands would be met and things would be resolved once Assembly session is over,” said Rani.

She said that the association would meet senior health officials of Haryana on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there was a huge traffic disruption due to the protests in the area. Several protesting workers didn’t leave the area till evening. It was only after the meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister that the protesters agreed to leave the area, following which the situation in the area returned to normal.