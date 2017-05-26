Chandigarh Police recruitment: CAT issues notice to police on rejected candidate’s plea

The recruitment process for the posts of 520 police constables will continue till July 15. Express Archives The recruitment process for the posts of 520 police constables will continue till July 15. Express Archives

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police on the plea of a candidate who was rejected in the recruitment process on the grounds of having less than required height. But a private hospital certified his height to be more than the required limit. Karambeer, an aspirant for the post of constable in Chandigarh Police, was shown the door during the ongoing recruitment process as his height was found to be below 170 cm, which is the minimum expected height of a candidate. He got himself examined at a private hospital in Gurgaon which certified that his height was 171.4 cm. He then moved CAT which issued a notice.

The recruitment process for the posts of 520 police constables — 260 each for men and women — started on April 17 and will continue till July 15. A total of two lakh people have applied. The candidates who qualify the physical examination will be eligible to take the written test.

In his plea before CAT, which was filed through advocate D S Rawat, seeking another chance for re-examination by the police, Karanbeer said, “At the time when the recruitment officials measured my height below 170 cm, I had requested them to again examine my height but they refused. I approached a private hospital and Dr Jasjeet Singh Wasir in the hospital issued me the certificate.”

The CAT notice was received by advocate Arvind Moudgil, who represented the Chandigarh Police. The next date of hearing was scheduled for May 30.

The recruitment process is being supervised by SP Ravi Kumar Singh.

A senior police officer associated with the recruitment process said, “The content of the application is yet to be examined and appropriate reply to the notice will be filed in the tribunal. We have been allowing candidates to re-appear but in selective conditions.”

