Chandigarh police deliberately going slow: Vikramaditya Singh on Himachal CM wife’s nephew murder investigation

With Chandigarh police failing to make any headway in the murder of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh wife’s nephew even after two days, the CM’s son Vikramaditya Singh Saturday accused the top brass of the police of ‘acting under the influence of Punjab politicians’. “The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) are both on leave. I have all the reasons to believe that officials who are directly supervising the investigation of the case are influenced by the ‘political connections’ the family of the accused have in Punjab. It is because of this pressure that the investigation is not being conducted the way it should have been,” Vikramaditya told journalists after the post-mortem of Akansh Sen was conducted in Chandigarh Saturday. “When we reached here two days ago, we were told that it was a road accident. But as the truth started to emerge, we realised that it was a pre-planned murder. It is for the police to ascertain the motive behind such a horrifying and brutal murder, Virbhadra’s son added.

Akansh(28) was allegedly murdered by two men early Thursday morning following a brawl during a late night party. The 28-year-old was run over by the two men driving a BMW car. He succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER on Friday. PGIMER also constituted a medical board comprising four doctors, which conducted the post-mortem, this morning. Akansh’s family members took his body to their native village in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. His last rites were performed in the evening. Vikramaditya added that his father Virbhadra Singh shall speak with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention for expediting the arrest of two absconding accused. “I have also received information from my credible sources that Chandigarh police was deliberately going slow on the two accused”, he alleged.

“Police called a few men for questioning but they were let off. No arrests have been made so far. The two accused are not hardcore criminals. Both have been identified. Police have their complete bio-data. Yet, they have failed to nab them. What if both the accused manage to leave the country? How will they be arrested then”, Vikramaditya questioned.

Mincing no words in criticising the Chandigarh Administration for deteriorating law and order situation in the city, Vikramaditya said, “Chandigarh Administration should also take some stern steps regarding this deteriorating law and order situation. I am not looking it as my personal case only, but in the larger perspective since Chandigarh is also capital of two states. Chandigarh police is supposed to be extremely prompt in detecting such cases. But this incident has raised a big question mark on their efficiency”.