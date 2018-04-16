Chandigarh: Parking rates rollback likely today; traders say if it doesn’t happen, they’ll protest

Councillors are likely to recommend a rollback of the decision on parking rates at the general house meeting scheduled to take place on Monday. (File Photo) Councillors are likely to recommend a rollback of the decision on parking rates at the general house meeting scheduled to take place on Monday. (File Photo)

Councillors are likely to recommend a rollback of the decision on parking rates at the general house meeting scheduled to take place on Monday. A BJP councillor on condition of anonymity said, “None of our BJP councillors thinks that the hike is justified. The committee of councillors which was constituted to conduct inspection has already submitted its report that there are violations and terms and conditions have not been followed. Everybody wants a reversal and now the issue of discussion tomorrow is how to go about it since we are into a legal contract.”

Amendments are likely to be made to the parking contract. Legal opinion by the Municipal Corporation has already been sought on the issue on how amendments can be made in the contract and the rollback be executed. Traders said that if the decision was not reversed, they would stage protests across the city.

“We are 100 per cent sure that there would be a rollback. All the inspection reports submitted by the committees have been pointing out violations as we read in the newspapers. Every councillor is against the hike and even Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has conveyed that she too didn’t want a hike in the parking rates,” said Anil Vohra, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

Vohra added, “We will protest if the hike is not reversed. Every city resident is hoping for the rollback. They can’t pay the hiked rates.” With Chandigarh to go to Lok Sabha elections next year, a hike in parking rates in just four months has become a political issue. While the Congress has been calling it a ‘smart scam’, the BJP is now in a damage control mode. From April 1, the parking rates had been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 to Rs 10 for two-wheelers up to four hours. Rates double every two hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App