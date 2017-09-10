Chandigarh: ‘One in 20 people consume alcohol, 1 in 30 hooked to tobacco’, says PGI Study

The study was conducted between June 2015 and August 2015 over 743 households with 2,000 respondents, thousand each from rural and urban areas. The study was conducted between June 2015 and August 2015 over 743 households with 2,000 respondents, thousand each from rural and urban areas.

HERE’S THE good news. Chandigarh does not have a huge drug addiction problem. The bad news is that there is enough alcohol dependency and tobacco addiction for medical concern. A new household survey by PGIMER has found more than 14,000 alcohol dependent persons and nearly 18,000 tobacco dependent persons in Chandigarh. By comparison, there are 7,000 opioid dependent persons.

The study was conducted between June 2015 and August 2015 over 743 households with 2,000 respondents, thousand each from rural and urban areas. The study found that one in 20 persons drank alcohol and one in 31 hooked to tobacco in Chandigarh, which has a population of over 11 lakh.

The study, Epidemiology of Substance Use and Dependence in the State of Punjab, under which the surveys were conducted was funded by the Centre’s Department of Health Research under the supervision of Indian Council of Medical Research. The study used two methodologies: household survey and a Rapid Assessment Survey (RAS).

The household survey noted that approximately 1 in 15 persons were using one or another kind of substance during the period of study.

The RAS, based on respondent driven sampling and where 300 respondents were interviewed, found that of the 7,000 opioid dependent users, 40 per cent have been using injection opioids. Unlike Punjab, where heroin emerged as the commonest type in opioid injections, Buprenorphine was the commonest type in injection opioids.

It said Buprenorphine accounted for 80.7 per cent of the current use of injection opioid, followed by heroin (11.7 per cent), Pentazocine (5.8 per cent) and Tramadol (1.8 per cent).

According to RAS, the mean age of injections oipioid users was 29 years and 35 per cent of Injection drug users indulged in high-risk behaviour like ever shared needles (31.4 per cent), ever shared syringes (36 per cent) and ever shared mixer/vials/cotton (41 per cent).

It said 75 per cent took to substance use for fun and 64 per cent out of curiosity. The average spending by a substance user as per household survey and RAS for Chandigarh was between Rs 300 and Rs 400. RAS said in 8 per cent, there was criminal conviction for drug use and related behaviour. 21 per cent had medical disorders and 37 per cent psychological disorders due to substance use.

The findings said there were serious inter-personal problems with family members (79 per cent) and roadside accidents (15 per cent) due to substance use. Only one in nineteen hooked to substance got admitted for treatment. It said the mean age of users in the sample was 32 years, the mean years of education were nine years and in the sample size, 53 per cent were married and 78 per cent employed. The sample had a male female ratio of 30:1.

