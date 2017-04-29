Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: Now pay recovery charges for littering

Garbage in Chandigarh. Express Garbage in Chandigarh. Express

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation Friday decided that other than the usual fine of Rs 500, those throwing garbage in the open would have to shell out recovery charges of up to Rs 10,000. If garbage is being dumped by the owner of a house, he would have to shell out Rs 5,000 as recovery charges while the owner of a commercial outlet would have to pay Rs 10,000. The amount would be recovered for the additional labour and machinery deployed by MC to clear the garbage littered. “These charges would discourage people from dumping garbage out in the open. A fine of Rs 500 was not sufficient to deter them, so these recovery charges would be imposed. The House has approved this move,” said BJP councillor Arun Sood.

While discussing the agenda of introducing 2.5 lakh coloured dustbins in the city from June 5, the House suggested that people need to cooperate in proper garbage disposal. The MC will now begin segregation at source by introducing green and blue coloured dustbins. Green dustbins would be meant for disposing green waste while solid waste would be thrown in the blue dustbins. A senior official said this new provision of imposing recovery charges would be included in the existing sanitation bylaws. The MC will act on residents’ complaints about dumping garbage. “In case there are any videos or photographs of a person littering, action would be taken immediately. Teams of officials would also be constituted. After a proper inquiry, this new charge would be imposed,” added the official.

As many as 1 lakh dustbins would be there in the city on June 5 which is being celebrated as the World Environment Day while the remaining 1.5 lakh dustbins would be brought by June 15. “The garbage collectors will also have to ensure that they properly collect and lift the garbage,” said BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil. MC has been under constant fire for unclean environment. The councillors had told the mayor that the Swachh Bharat Mission was a flop show as garbage was not being lifted.

The proposal for segregation of garbage at source level has been there for the last many years. Even during the term of the then Municipal Commissioner Bhawna Garg, who had visited Coimbatore with the then Joint Commissioner Rajiv Gupta, she had pressed for the segregation at source level. However, it was never implemented.

