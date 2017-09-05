Chandigarh Municipal Corporation notices to 30 residents of Sector 21 for littering

Municipal commissioner B Purushartha and Savita Bhatti in Chandigarh on Monday. Express Municipal commissioner B Purushartha and Savita Bhatti in Chandigarh on Monday. Express

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has sent notices to 30 residents of Sector 21 for littering after a team found garbage dumped in front of their houses. The notices state that the owners of these residential houses must not allow garbage to be dumped or else they would be fined Rs 5,000. Sources said one notice has been sent to a BJP district-level worker in Sector 21.

Residents who are found guilty of littering, the municipal corporation has decided that other than the usual fine of

Rs 500, the violators would have to shell out recovery charges. If garbage is being dumped by the owner of a house, he would have to shell out Rs 5,000 as recovery charges while the owner of a commercial outlet would have to pay Rs 10,000. The amount would be recovered for the additional labour and machinery deployed by the MC to clear the littered garbage

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has made Savita Bhatti the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat campaign. She met the municipal commissioner and gave a consent letter for the same.

Bhatti said she would chalk out a plan to reach the city residents for creating awareness regarding Swachh Bharat Mission. She said her main focus would be on segregation of waste at source level and would also plan nukkar nataks and other awareness activities.

While sharing the awareness plan, municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said the civic body has planned for organising community activities including street plays, hand wash fairs, local or ward level events, cleanliness drives, clean-city campaigns regarding segregation of waste at source level (with the Residents’ Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations).

Art competitions including logo designing, essay, quiz, painting and elocution for children, sanitation hackathon, awards and incentives to wards, RWA and local bodies for active participation (best toilet, best ward an others, engaging celebrities as brand ambassadors, who citizens perceive as role models in awareness drives, sanitation, eco-clubs in schools and colleges or institutions or youth association (Swachhta Committees), display at public libraries and other public places, quarterly meetings with RWAs, religious leaders, self help groups (SHGs) and MWAs will also be organised.

