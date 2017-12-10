Chandigarh Military Literature Festival: ‘Partisan politics hampers national security strategy’, says ex-army chief

Representational photo Representational photo

ARGUING STRONGLY for a transparent and clearly delineated national security policy, former Chief of Army Staff General V P Malik said that partisan politics and lack of strategic vision of the political leaders is an impediment in this regard.

Gen Malik was taking part in a panel discussion on national security strategy during the Chandigarh Military Literature Festival, where he warned that India must be prepared for unexpected threats and challenges given the security scenario in its immediate neighbourhood.

“Our decision-making in the government has got to become faster. It is no longer possible for us to function in silos. Unfortunately, the silo functioning continues. However, things are slightly better now than what they were 10 years ago,” he said.

Asserting that strategy was an approach to achieve an aim, the former Army Chief said that defence services continue to play an important role in the overall national security concept. “We have gone through a lot of turbulence ever since India got independent. If today we are at a certain stage, it is primarily because of the ethos of our people who can bear a lot, especially defence services. It is not because of any strategy, it is more about our resilience,” he said.

General Malik touched upon various strategic ‘errors’ made by the country’s political masters right from the 1948 Indo-Pak conflict to the terror attacks which have taken place in the country recently. “Despite the Kargil war, an attack like 26/11 and Parliament attack, we are yet to form a proper strategy to tackle Pakistan,” he said.

On the hijacking of IC 814 from Kathmandu in 1999, Gen Malik said that he was the Army Chief at the time and was watching the developments from the sidelines. “The aircraft landed in Amritsar but we failed to stop it. This was because of poor coordination and poor crisis management,” he said.

