Chandigarh MC proposal: Bandwalas to play outside houses of defaulters

At the MC House meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh At the MC House meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

JUST TO “name and shame” them, now bandwalas would play outside the houses of defaulters who owe long-pending dues to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. On the lines of Pune Municipal Corporation, the House said that this was an innovative method for the recovery of dues and property tax.

BJP councillor Satish Kainth said that the MC would have to fix a cap and the band should not be played outside every person’s house who owes even a little amount.

“We will have to decide a cap, like anybody who owes Rs 10,000 or more, and only then the band baja would go to their house. The same would be applicable for those who don’t pay water bills too,” said Kainth.

The councillors said that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation would have to make people aware of this “so that they are able to swallow the insult”.

Additional Commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta said that the Pune MC had a collection of just Rs 250 crore as property tax in 2014-15 and the same increased to Rs 1,100 crore in 2016-17.

BJP councillor Arun Sood said that they must implement this policy so that the defaulters pay up the amount.

The exact proposal would be brought in the next House meeting.

However, the civic body would find it difficult to identify the defaulters who haven’t paid the house tax as there is no survey has been conducted in this regard.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been acting tough on the property tax defaulters as they have been facing a major financial crunch.

Only recently, the MC identified over 1,000 big buildings that owe Rs 12 crore property tax. The MC also sealed two commercial properties.

The House decided on Monday that an online system of paying property tax would also be convenient for people which they must implement soon.

“At the big corporations in the country, the employees who are given tabs even go to the house of the resident and collect the tax by filling details on the tab itself,” said BJP councillor Sood. It was said that Pune MC also holds lok adalats on property tax cases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now