Paid parking lots: MC increases parking rates: Rs 10 for four-wheeler, Rs 5 for two-wheeler

FOUR-WHEELER drivers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 10 and two-wheeler drivers Rs 5 in paid parking lots in the city. The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday decided to increase the parking rates at all the 25 paid parking lots. Further, after the first four hours, parking charges will increase after every two hours.

It is for the first time since 2001 when paid parking was introduced that charges have been hiked. The new rates will be applicable after three months of the finalisation of a new contract which will be given to companies that bring in smart parking facilities.

As per the decision taken in the General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, now the owner of a four-wheeler will be charged Rs 10 instead of Rs 5 for four hours. The charges will increase by Rs 10 after every two hours. To park a car for 12 hours, the driver will have to pay Rs 50.

For a two-wheeler, people will have to shell out Rs 5 instead of Rs 2 for four hours, which will increase by Rs 5 after every two hours.

For a mini-bus that was being charged Rs 10 for full day, people will have to shell out Rs 20 for four hours and that will increase by Rs 20 after every two hours. The tourist buses that were being charged Rs 20 will have to pay Rs 50 for four hours which will increase by Rs 50 after every two hours.

The rates are for 2017-2018. The decision to hike the rates was taken amidst a protest by the Congress over this agenda. Alleging that the BJP was burdening the city residents, the Congress councillors staged a walkout. As the agenda that came up for discussion in the House specified hourly rates, the House resolved that rates (after four hours) be increased only after every two hours and not one hour.

The House also resolved that first the residents would be given facilities of smart parking and after three months when the contract is allotted, the new rates would be applicable. For those three months, the existing rates will apply. According to the smart parking system, there will be a central server connecting the managements of all the parking lots. CCTVs will be installed from where the employees and municipal officials will overlook all the activities. A mobile application will also be in place for the residents to check the parking situation. There will be smart rechargeable cards for entry at the parking lots, which will be made at the e-sampark centres.

At present, all the parking lots are without contractors. The civic body has suffered a loss of around Rs 7 crore in the past two years.

Nominated councillor Charanjiv Singh, who is also chairman of Beopar Mandal, said that the rates of monthly passes were very high and traders and other people could not afford them.

Former mayor Arun Sood came under fire from his fellow councillors who said that he could not live up to his promise of getting the advertisement company for parking lots, so that MC could generate revenue and people would be given facilities for free.

Nominated councillor Sat Parkash Aggarwal, who protested against the hike and sat with the Congress councillors on the floor, said, “From Rs 2 to Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 5 to Rs 10 for four-wheelers was okay but other charges are not acceptable. Arun Sood had once promised to provide all the facilities at parkings lots when he was mayor and to bring in an advertisement company which would also generate revenue to the MC but unfortunately nothing happened,” said Aggarwal.