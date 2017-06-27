Chandigarh: Mayor inaugurates anti-rabies vaccination camp at Sector 18

Mayor Asha Jaswal inaugurates an anti-rabies vaccination camp for stray dogs in Sector 18 on Monday. Hardik Abrol Mayor Asha Jaswal inaugurates an anti-rabies vaccination camp for stray dogs in Sector 18 on Monday. Hardik Abrol

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organised an anti-rabies vaccination camp for stray dogs at a community centre in Sector 18. Mayor Asha Jaswal inaugurated the camp. Baljinder Singh Bittu, the president of FOSWAC, and other office bearers of some of its affiliated Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) were also present.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the residents and visitors during the camp. The mayor said: “These camps will be held every week in different sectors, colonies and villages of the city. These camps are being organised since 2010 as an effort to reduce rabies incidence among stray dogs.”

She further said this programme was in addition to the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and requested people to join hands with the municipal corporation to control rabies by helping the team of dog catchers in their respective areas during the vaccination programme.

The mayor stressed that these camps would be held at prominent places like busy market areas for more confidence building in the public. The date and place of vaccination camp and awareness material will be distributed to the residents through religious places, residents welfare associations well in advance by at least one week before the camp for more participation of public.

The team vaccinated 22 stray dogs by going into every lane of Sector 18.

