Chandigarh man to get insured value of bike washed away in Uttarakhand flood

A ROYAL Enfield, Thunder Bird motorcycle of Chandigarh resident Puran Chand was washed away by the Uttarakhand flood in 2013 and now after struggling for nearly five years, Chand has got the insured declared value (IDV) of his motorcycle from the UT Consumer Forum. The forum has ordered the Bharti Axa General Insurance company to pay Rs 85,000 at 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of lodging of the claim till it is actually paid.

Chand, a resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, said he bought the Thunder Bird in 2012 with EMI for Rs 1.05 lakh and on June 12, 2013, his nephew took it for a ride towards Hemkunt. But, on June 16, he lost the motorcycle in the flood. “Then, I never thought that later I would have to struggle to get the insured amount of my hard-earned motorcycle as even after that I had been paying the EMI every month till 2015,” said Chand.

In his complaint, Chand stated that he got his motorcycle comprehensively insured by the insurance firm from May 17, 2013, to May 16, 2014, with an IDV of Rs 85,000. In 2013, the bike was taken by his nephew Abhay Kasana, to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand on June 12, 2013, and while it was parked at Kuber Parking, on June 16, 2013, it was washed away by a flood. When the bike could not be traced, the police and the insurance firm were informed and an FIR was filed on June 21, 2013, by the Joshi Math Police Station.

Subsequently, the insurance party appointed IAR Surveyor and Loss Assessors Pvt. Limited for settlement of the claim. Although Chand had submitted all the documents to the surveyor, the latter kept demanding a number of documents/information, which were difficult to be arranged due to the passing time. With the cup of woes brimming, Chand then filed the instant consumer complaint at the UT consumer forum in April 2016, after he failed to get the insured value of his motorcycle.

Bharti Axa General Insurance, in reply, stated that the complaint was time barred as the incident took place on June 16, 2013, and the present was filed on April 18, 2016 and, more so, the delay of more than two years in filing the complaint has not been explained by the complainant. It has been urged that despite repeated reminders/letter, it is the complainant, who failed to provide the requisite documents and the insurance firm tried its level best to redress his grievance.

After hearing the arguments, the forum observed that the loss of the vehicle and its being covered by the policy in question was not disputed. Further, intimation to the police was substantiated by documentary evidence and intimation to the insurance firm and pursuant thereto the appointment of the surveyor was also not disputed. But, we are not impressed by the same and are of the concerted opinion that the consumer complaint has been filed within the period of limitation. The required documents were submitted by the complainant along with his explanation on August 19, 2014, and they were duly acknowledged by the insurance firm itself.

We are constrained to observe that the facts of the case clearly demonstrate the ignorance of the insurance company for the aforenoted statutory regulations and a tardy and indifferent attitude of its functionaries, observed the forum.

The forum, in its order that was brought to the public domain on March 13, ordered the insurance firm to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 to the owner of the motorcycle.

