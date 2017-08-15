Chandigarh: Man rapes a minor girl in park, police complaint filed

According to sources, the victim somehow escaped from the spot and reached her house, and narrated the incident to her parents. (Representational image) According to sources, the victim somehow escaped from the spot and reached her house, and narrated the incident to her parents. (Representational image)

An 8th class student returning after attending an Independence Day function at her government school was raped by an unknown man at a nullaha located near Children Traffic Park (CTP), Sector 23, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The incident took place around 11 am. Police have lodged an FIR under relevant charges of rape and various sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 17 police station. SSP (UT) Eish Singhal said, “An FIR was lodged and the medical examination of victim got conducted at GMSH- 16. We have strong leads about the accused. Investigation is on.”

According to sources, the victim somehow escaped from the spot and reached her house, and narrated the incident to her parents. The victims’ parents are residing at a servant quarter in Sector 24. Parents dialed 100 number and informed the police about the incident.

Soon after receiving the information, heavy police force comprising senior officers and women police personnel cordoned the scene of crime near CTP, Sector 23. The entry gate of CTP was also closed for general public. Senior officer including SSP Singhal, DSP Ram Gopal and others presented inside CTP till filing of this report.

The incident occurred just 10 days after the stalking and abduction bid with the daughter of a senior IAS officer by two men including the son of Haryana BJP chief, Subhash Barala, Vikas Barala, and his friend, Ashish Kumar, in Chandigarh on August 4.

