Chandigarh: Lock on stock and barrel

The Brew Estate Cafe Microbrewery in Sector 26 on Madhya Marg displayed a huge banner saying, “We have relocated to Elante Mall 3rd floor,” after the Supreme Court banned liquor near state highways. Source: Jaipal Singh The Brew Estate Cafe Microbrewery in Sector 26 on Madhya Marg displayed a huge banner saying, “We have relocated to Elante Mall 3rd floor,” after the Supreme Court banned liquor near state highways. Source: Jaipal Singh

FOR THE last two years, they have been decorating the place to make it the most happening cafe and microbrewery of Chandigarh. A grand inauguration with live performance by known singers was also planned in the first week of April.

Today, this Sector 26 outlet of Delhi-based FLYP @ MTV cafe, which has incurred an expenditure of Rs 4 crore, wears a deserted look.

Reason: the Supreme Court’s ban on sale of liquor along national and state highways. In Chandigarh, apart from liquor vends, the ban has impacted the restaurants and hotels located along National Highway 21 and Madhya Marg. Several microbreweries were coming up in sectors 26 and 7 in April and May. At some places, the owner had even done the entire set-up, recruited the staff and was waiting for inauguration while at some places, the construction or renovation was going on and purchases had already been made.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Gulab, general manager of FLYP @ MTV cafe, says, “Everything was done. Only the liquor licence was awaited which we were expecting to get soon. We had even hired over 45 people. All the planning for the inauguration had been done and then, all of a sudden, we were told that SC ruling applies here too.”

Hoping to get some relief from the court after a petition was filed by the hotel association of Madhya Marg to denotify this stretch, this cafe is selling food and soft drinks today and has not decided to close yet.

The same holds true of “Kingdom of Beer- Microbrewery & Wine Cafe”, another microbrewery that was coming up in Sector 26. This outlet was full of hustle and bustle with preparations going on; today it is shut.

Vikas, owner and managing director of Kingdom of Beer- Microbrewery & Wine Cafe, says, “We have spent nearly Rs 2 crore on it so far. This stretch is the most happening belt of Chandigarh and that is why we decided to open an outlet here. There is ample parking space here and it has the central location. Whenever any outsider comes to Chandigarh, this is an area they want to visit. We had no idea at all that a ban would be imposed on hotels here too.” This is the first such outlet of the company here in Chandigarh after Gurgaon.

The microbrewery had already created a buzz with its Facebook and Twitter account. “Opening Shortly” had been tweeted by those managing the account. However, Vikas says that they are still hopeful of getting some relief from the court and waiting for the court verdict. “There is uncertainty. We have been looking for an alternative place in sectors 17 and 22. There is no other option left as we will suffer huge losses,” he adds.

Another place, “Tao- Bar and Lounge”, on the same stretch is being converted into “The Kabab Factory”. A microbrewery, “Tao microbrewery”, on the rear side was also being set up. A huge poster stating “coming soon” is hung outside the showroom. Until March 31, work was in full swing; now the construction has stopped. Owner and managing director Kuldeep Gupta says, “My hard-earned money will all go down the drain.

I had already put in Rs 80 lakh for the microbrewery. Work on the Kabab Factory was to be completed by the end of this month. Everything is really uncertain now. So I have just asked them to stop everything before finally making up my mind to shift elsewhere. I have recruited the staff and I don’t know what to do now.”

Gupta is a partner in the Swagath hotel too on the same stretch and the bar located at Swagath is shut. Another outlet, ‘Social- Café and Bar’, was coming up in Sector 7 in Chandigarh and that too has met with the same fate. “We were through with 75 per cent of the construction. The board displaying the name was almost ready to be put up and just the next day, we were informed that the ban is for us as well. I had already spent Rs 3 crore on this,” says owner Manish Goyal who was planning for the inauguration in the first week of May. Goyal claims that the ban would hit tourism in Chandigarh. “Whenever we go out, we always want a place where we can chill out and this place was one of those happening places. Now we are just waiting for the court verdict.”

Already shifted

The Brew Estate has already shifted from Sector 26, Madhya Marg, to Elante mall. A poster stating that The Brew Estate is relocated to Elante is hung outside.

“It wasn’t pre-planned but the company was quick enough to take a decision and shift immediately to Elante. We can’t afford any losses. If there is some relief, we will come back and retain our outlet at Elante as well,” said Narender, corporate general manager.

Elante mall is the only known mall where the SC ban does not apply due to its location in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Existing hotel owners on the Madhya Marg are already making enquiries at Elante, Sector 17 and 22 to know if there is space where they can relocate their hotel. There are some who had already paid for the showrooms in Sector 26 to set up microbrewery. “Thankfully the owner is returning our money we paid for the showroom. Now we will look for another place to set up the microbrewery,” says Sahil Kataria.

Plea in High Court

The hotel owners on Madhya Marg have already moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the UT’s stand on leaving their stretch as a state highway is discriminatory. In the petition filed by them, it is stated that the administration had itself declared this stretch as V2 road. They have contended that in the master plan, it is clearly mentioned that Madhya Marg is that stretch which begins from Transport Chowk and ends at PGI.

“The administration denotified all other roads,” says Aman Aggarwal, joint secretary of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association. “But why did it leave out only this stretch even when it is a V2 road?” The hotel owners on the Madhya Marg have already suffered a loss of Rs 2 crore in the last couple of days. Owing to no bars, people who had earlier booked hotels here have cancelled their bookings.

Dakshin Marg too touched

The SC ban applies to Dakshin Marg as it is the National Highway. A majority of hotels in Sector 35 are now unable to sell liquor. The hotel owners have started making enquires to shift their business. “Who knows what will happen next? People have already started enquiring at other places if they could shift their hotels,” says Arvinder Pal Singh.

There are over 5,000 employees working at various bars of the city. They stand to lose their jobs if there is no relief. They are staging candlelight protests seeking relief from the administration. For the time being, some hotel owners have sent their staff on 15-day leave, hoping to get some relief from the administration.

UT’s notification

Not to disappoint its booze lovers after the Supreme Court’s orders on closure of vends along highways, the UT recently denotified its state highways and declared them as major district roads. Chandigarh would have faced almost a complete liquor ban but now it is just 22 out of 99 vends located on Madhya Marg and National Highway 21 that would face closure. The matter of administration denotifiying the highways had been taken up by Chandigarh resident and petitioner Harman Sidhu who filed a case in the Supreme Court.

As per an amendment in the notification, all VI, V2, V3 roads have been renamed as major district roads but no liquor vends will be allowed within 500 metres on either side of the Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg. While the Madhya Marg passes through sectors 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 26, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 27 and 28, the Daskhin Marg runs through sectors 38, 37, 36, 35, 34, 49, 59, 58, 57, 56, 55 and 54. Also, roads passing through 43, 42, 22, 21 and 20 will have no vends. However, the majority of the hotels fall on Madhya Marg and little did they know initially that the ban would apply to them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now