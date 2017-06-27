Chandigarh: Jaypee Group resumes operations of garbage plant

The garbage processing plant near Dadumajra village. Express The garbage processing plant near Dadumajra village. Express

Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Jaypee Group on Monday resumed operations of the garbage plant at Dadumajra. Colonel (Retd) KJS Sandhu, the plant in-charge from Jaypee Group, said they took the entire garbage for processing today. Earlier, during a House meeting, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had resolved to terminate the contract of Jaypee Group. But the termination process is complicated. Since the civic body and the company are already locked in a battle at the NGT, the MC is seeking legal opinion on the termination. Till then, the Jaypee Group has to continue to process the entire garbage.

After the residents of the area protested that Jaypee Group was not processing the entire garbage, the next day the company abruptly shut down the processing plant, citing maintenance issues.

The NGT, during its hearing last Friday, ruled, “Considering the grave public interest involved in the matter, we direct the project proponent to ensure that the plant starts functioning in its full capacity within three days from today and not later than that directing further all municipal solid waste deposited at the plant shall be processed.”

According to an agreement with the Jaypee Group and orders of the NGT during previous hearing, the company has to continue to process the garbage. However, the civic body found that the company was processing only 10 per cent of it and dumping the rest at the dumping ground.

Meeting with Lalru firm today A meeting between the municipal officials and a Lalru-based company will be helg on Tuesday. Mayor Asha Jaswal said they were even ready to transport the garbage to Lalru at this firm’s premises for processing it after they take over the possession from Jaypee Group.

