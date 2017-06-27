Chandigarh: High security number plates to cost more, new rates approved

The high security registration plates (HSRP) is going to cost people more. Now, owners of four-wheelers will have to pay Rs 365, while those of two-wheelers will have to shell out Rs 160 to get high security registration plates. Earlier, Rs 79 was being charged for two-wheelers, while Rs 183 was charged for four-wheelers. It has been a year that the work of HSRP has been stalled because there were no takers.

The contract of the previous company expired in July, following which tenders were floated for selecting a new firm for a period of three years. The new firm has now announced these rates which have been approved by the officials.

The process of affixing HSRP for the series CH01-BG, CH01-BH and CH03-N was stopped on July 13 last year owing to expiry of contract of the vendor. The delay in finding a new vendor has led to a backlog of more than 50,000 HSRP.

According to the norms, HSRP on new vehicles are affixed at the time of registration itself. However, in case

of old registered vehicles, the HSRP is affixed one series at a time.

The owners of vehicles having registration number of the CH01-BG, CH01-BH and CH03-N series that have been taken up for affixing the HSRPs will have to apply at the RLA offices in their respective areas.

