Chandigarh gangrape: Accused auto driver makes failed suicide bid at Burail jail

One of the accused in the Chandigarh gangrape case allegedly attempted to stab himself with a shard of glass inside Cell number 10 at Model Burail Jail on Monday.

Mohammed Irfan, 29, smashed a mirror fixed in the wall of his cell and stabbed himself multiple times with the broken piece around 9.45 am, a senior jail officer requesting anonymity said. His fellow jail inmates raised the alarm and jail staff members rushed him to a health dispensary inside the jail premises. After administration of first aid, Irfan was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Sources in the jail administration said Irfan’s condition was stable and doctors advised a minor surgery for him. Irfan, an autorickshaw driver and father of four, was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year old PG resident woman of Mohali in Sector 53 on November 24. Since then he was lodged at Model Burail jail.

His two accomplices, Garib and Poppu, was arrested and they are also lodged at Model Burail Jail.

A senior jail official said, “Immediately after the suicide attempt by Irfan, Garib and Poppu were shifted to another barrack that has no ceiling fan, mirror and other objects that they can be used to harm themselves. Irfan was kept separately from Garib and Poppu.”

