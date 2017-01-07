Chandigarh: Four youths posing as mining officials rob truck driver of Rs 4,000

THE KURALI police arrested four persons who thrashed and then snatched Rs 4,000 from a truck driver by posing as mining department officials. The accused were said to be in their 20s.

The police termed the arrest an important breakthrough and said there might be a gang which robs the truck drivers on the highway. According to information available, Rana Kumar, a resident of Sialwa village near Kurali, was going towards Mohali in his truck and when he reached near a bridge on Khijrabaad village on Kurali-Kharar road, a Swift car overtook his vehicle and the men inside signalled him to stop.

Rana said that after he stopped the truck, two persons came out of the car and asked him to show the slip of mining. He said that his truck was empty, so he refused to show any document, following which one of the accused told him that they were from mining department and their officer was sitting in the car, and directed him to come out of the truck.

Rana alleged that the two men took him near the car while the other two who were sitting in the car also came out of it and started checking his truck from inside and asked him to hand over the money to them.

“I gave Rs 4,000 to them. I was carrying the money for some repair work of the truck. After taking the cash, one of the accused hit me on my leg. After getting a chance, I managed to flee towards the fields and saved myself,” said Rana.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Charanjeet Singh, said that they traced the car which was bearing Chandigarh registration number and arrested four persons who were identified as Gurjant Singh, Jasbir Singh alias Jassa, Kulwant Singh alias Kanta and Happy, a resident of Banur.