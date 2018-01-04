See video: Chandigarh now has firefighting bikes, will help cut through traffic and crowded areas

The Chandigarh fire department took the step after it was pulled up in 2015, when a fire tender reached late at a fire spot in Shantinagar, Manimajra. The Chandigarh fire department took the step after it was pulled up in 2015, when a fire tender reached late at a fire spot in Shantinagar, Manimajra.

Firefighters in Chandigarh city will now be riding on red coloured Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles equipped with Advanced Firefighting Technology (AFT) in order to beat traffic and cut through narrow lanes to quickly respond to fire incidents. The bikes will be helpful in cutting through traffic congestion and go through narrow lanes and crowded areas where fire tenders struggle to enter.

The Chandigarh fire department took the step after it was pulled up in 2015, when a fire tender reached late at a fire spot in Shantinagar, Manimajra. The firefighting team later clarified that the lanes were really narrow and choked with traffic because of which they couldn’t reach on time. Traffic snarls, narrow lanes and congested areas often pose a challenge to fire tenders as they struggle to reach on time.

Last year in November, The Indian Express had reported that the motorcycles are equipped with advanced firefighting technology. It features two AFTs with 10 litres of water each on both sides of the bike, a gun to discharge the water, an oxygen cylinder which would make pressure for the release of water, 750 ml of foam in a machine.

However, experts believe that these bikes can be used to douse small fires only as they can release water up to 10 meters.

Speaking to The Indian Express in November, a senior official of the fire department had said that the fire tenders were facing problem in entering congested areas like sectors 22, Manimajra and other internal areas whenever a fire broke out. Because of encroachments in these sectors, the roads are choked which makes it difficult for vehicles to reach on time. “There have been so many incidents that our big vehicles are unable to enter internal lanes. Also, they get stuck in traffic as well. At least, the bikes can make way easily and surpass heavy traffic as well,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd