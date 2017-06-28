Chandigarh: Councillors, officials on ‘holiday’, coloured bin distribution hit

Two men were seen taking away two bins on a two-wheeler. When asked whether they were employees of the civic body, they failed to give a convincing reply and left. Two men were seen taking away two bins on a two-wheeler. When asked whether they were employees of the civic body, they failed to give a convincing reply and left.

THE 'SEGREGATION at source' project has evidently slowed down. Even as residents and garbage collectors are still waiting for two coloured bins, a large number of them are lying at the MC garage in Sector 20. Mayor Asha Jaswal said several councillors and officials are on vacation because of which bin distribution is not being carried out as of now. "The distribution will be done after this month. Many councillors and officials are on vacation," said Jaswal.

There are several such bins which are lying ‘unguarded’ at an open plot of MC in Industrial area phase 1 as well.

Senior civic officials had said the stock had been coming in but distribution would take time.

“What is the use of inaugurating the project with such fanfare? Was it all a mere eyewash?” said a garbage collector who did not wish to be named.

The Project

THE TWO-BIN waste segregation system was launched in the city on June 5. The corporation distributed only 10,000 green and blue dustbins on the first day. Area councillors were to go from door-to-door to create awareness about waste segregation as more of these bins are distributed.

In the first phase, a total of one lakh coloured dustbins will be distributed to residents of each of the 26 wards. Green dustbins are for disposing of wet waste while the blue ones are for dry waste. In the second phase, the corporation had to distribute nearly 1.5 lakh more dustbins by June 25.

