Chandigarh cop slaps man for filming him talking on mobile while riding, suspended

A Chandigarh policeman, who allegedly slapped a man for filming him talking over the phone while riding a bike, was suspended on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at the sector 36/37 dividing road, when 29-year-old Sunit Kumar was allegedly slapped by head constable Surinder Singh for being questioned for using a mobile phone while riding.

Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tiwari had uploaded the video on his Twitter handle which went viral on social media yesterday even as he sought action against the policeman: “-@IG_CHANDIGARH -DGP Chandigarh Tejinder LUTHRA ji if video in this tweet is true plz suspend this police official for assaulting a Citizen,”(sic) Tiwari wrote. Chandigarh police SSP Traffic Shashank Anand said the head constable has been suspended for misconduct and violating traffic norms.

–@IG_CHANDIGARH -DGP Chandigarh Tejinder LUTHRA ji if video in this tweet is true plz suspend this police official for assaulting a Citizen pic.twitter.com/39F5T0n3vY — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 9, 2017

He was also challaned for not wearing his helmet properly and speaking on the phone while driving, the SSP said. The driving license of the cop has been seized and it will be sent to the transport and licensing authority for suspension for three months, he said. The head constable was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police.

