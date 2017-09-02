Chandigarh Consumer Forum: Man booked train tickets but travelled by Volvo bus, Railways to pay Rs 17,000

(Illustration: Subrata Dhar) (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

THE UT Consumer Forum has penalised the Ministry of Railways Rs 17,000 as a passenger had to travel by Volvo bus to Chandigarh even after paying for train tickets. The forum has penalised the Railways Rs 10,000 for deficiency in service and causing mental and physical harassment, and Rs 7,000 as litigation charge to the complainant.

The complainant, Jangi Ram Kaushal, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, has stated that he booked five train tickets on January 1, 2017, for himself and his family members, from Chandigarh to Jaipur through Garib Rath and the return tickets from Jaipur to Chandigarh through Jaipur-Chandigarh Intercity Express. The complainant paid Rs 3,375 and Rs 3,725 respectively for both the journeys. As per the schedule, the journey from Chandigarh to Jaipur was to be undertaken on January 16 and the return journey on January 19.

The journey from Chandigarh to Jaipur was undertaken on the scheduled date, but on January 19 when the complainant along with his family members reached the Jaipur railway station for boarding train, they were told that the said train had been cancelled since December 17, 2016. The complainant booked tickets for another train, Pooja Express. But the railway representatives did not inform him that this train was running five-six hours late.

Since it was very cold and it was unbearable for the complainant to spend time at the railway station with his ailing wife, daughters and minor child, he cancelled the train tickets and booked seats in a Volvo bus to reach Chandigarh.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of Railways, the complainant filed a petition in the consumer forum.

The Railways in their reply contended that keeping in view the safety of the passengers, the trains, including the one referred to by the complainant, were cancelled due to foggy weather from December 17, 2016, to January 15, 2017. When the weather did not improve due to continuing fog, the cancellation of the trains was extended from January 15 to February 15 and further to February 28. The Railways claimed there was no deficiency in service or unfair trade practice on their part.

After hearing the arguments, the forum noted that the trains were running late only due to foggy weather conditions; it was beyond control of the Railways, which could not be held liable for deficiency in service. But it was unfair on part of the Railways to book train tickets of the complainant due to which he along with his family members suffered a lot and had to travel back to Chandigarh through Volvo bus.

The forum has directed the Ministry of Railways to comply with the order within 30 days of its receipt, failing which they will be liable to pay an interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the amount of penalty.

