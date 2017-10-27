Chandigarh: Chhath Puja devotees throng Sector 42 lake to offer prayers and fruits to Sun God

Devotees perform Chhath Puja at Sector 42 lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Devotees perform Chhath Puja at Sector 42 lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The shallow lake in Sector 42 was decked up as ghat for Chhath Puja on Thursday. Thousands of devotees thronged the venue. Folk songs devoted to Sun god were played. The devotees started gathering from afternoon to get place for worshipping and setting up religious offerings. As the sun was about to set down, the devotees started to take dives and offer “arghya” to the sun. The women who hold nirjala fast for 36 hours will break their fast after worshipping the sun on Friday morning. The devotees were mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Purvanchal areas staying in Chandigarh.

Banita from Sector 38, who came to the lake along with her family and children, said: “We offer vegetables, fruits and other natural products like sugarcane and coconut to the Sun god. We should prepare it in a hygienic condition to get good results. Thekua is our traditional delicacy made of fine flour, ghee and sugar is distributed after the offering and all rituals and worship.” “This worship procedure will end up in the morning with the offering of arghya to the rising sun and worship rituals. We celebrate this festival for the long lives of our husband and sons and for our families. I have been fasting for them for the past 15 years,” said 48-year-old Banita.

Newly married Champa, who is celebrating Chhath Pu ja for the first time with in-laws, said her mother-in-law is too old to fast and so she is fasting for the family. “I am fasting for the long life of my husband and for happiness and peace in family.”

MP Kirron Kher also visited the venue and congratulated the devotees and wished them good health and happiness. She also participated in the worship procession. The whole lake area was covered with high security to control any possible menace. Loudspeakers were playing in high volumes at different stages set up by different organisations and associations. Folk songs devoted to Sun God were heard everywhere. Artistes also performed songs.

As thousands of devotees gathered from various parts of the Tricity, roads and foothpaths were full around the lake and nearby areas. Heavy traffic was witnessed near the opening of the lake although traffic police tried to control the traffic.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App