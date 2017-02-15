Electrician murder: Chandigarh Police obtain production warrant of accused from Bihar court

accused Manikant, who surrendered in Bihar, wanted in chandigarh police in a case of murder accused Manikant, who surrendered in Bihar, wanted in chandigarh police in a case of murder

THE CHANDIGARH Police on Tuesday obtained production warrant of Manikant, who is wanted in the murder case of electrician Amarjeet Singh, from a Bihar court. He had recently surrendered to the Bihar police in Gopalganj district. Manikant had been absconding since Amarjeet’s murder on January 12. On January 30, he shot a motorcyclist and robbed him in Gopalganj. The Chandigarh Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Manikant and his accomplice Vishal.

DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “We had received information about the involvement of Manikant in an attempt to murder case with the intention of robbery at Gopalganj, which is his native place. A communication was received from Bihar that the accused surrendered to the police. The production warrant was obtained for bringing Manikant to Chandigarh.”

The investigation agency is still clueless about the whereabouts of another assailant, Vishal, who assisted Manikant in the murder of the electrician.

Police sources said Manikant was a notorious and wanted criminal in Gopalganj and had been involved in various cases of robberies, dacoities and extortion. He became a criminal when he was a juvenile. He is married and has two children.

Manikant shifted to Chandigarh from Gopalganj a few months ago and started working at the liquor manufacturing factory in Industrial Area, Phase I. He along with Vishal lived in a rented accommodation in Ambala.

Sources said the preliminary investigation of Amarjeet’s murder case suggested that the victim was annoyed with Manikant on some issues that resulted in his murder.

On January 12, Manikant and Vishal had entered the factory around 8.15 pm and before leaving, they told the factory watchman, Krishan Dev, who had joined his duty at 9 pm, to lock the factory gate from outside as the electrician had left for his house.

The murder came to light when the assistant general manager of the factory, Alkesh Yadav, made a phone call to Amarjeet but did not receive any response. Later, the body was found inside the factory. A case of murder was registered at the Industrial Area police station.